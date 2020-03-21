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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1848 - Friday - March 20, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/GFQeLRofnS0
Military Plans Top Secret Evacuation As Trump Activates FEMA Continuity of Government Directive - #1848 6P
Even as President Trump says he tested negative for coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic raises the fear that huge swaths of the executive branch or even Congress and the Supreme Court could also be disabled, forcing the implementation of “continuity of government” plans that include evacuating Washington and “devolving” leadership to second-tier officials in remote and quarantined locations. But Coronavirus is also new territory, where the military itself is vulnerable and the disaster scenarios being contemplated — including the possibility of widespread domestic violence as a result of food shortages — are forcing planners to look at what are called “extraordinary circumstances”. Military Plans Top Secret Evacuation As Trump Activates FEMA Continuity of Government Directive – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/MPXo30qrqaQ
GUEST: Jerry Wayne is a union millwright born and raised Michigander and hunter. He is just a regular guy that likes sports and the occasional beer. He loves his country and is the grandson of a surviving 96 year old WWII vet. Jerry took on the responsibility of asking Joe Biden who was visiting his place of work -- just exactly why a Union Worker should vote for a man who has promised to ban weapons (Guns) -- Joe Biden’s reaction to Jerry’s question became a viral video and overnight social media sensation. https://www.facebook.com/jerrywaynear14/
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