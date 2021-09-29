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PARENTS IN INDIA MOURN THE DEATH OF THEIR CHILDREN AFTER COVID-19 VACCINES
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243 views • September 29, 2021
Parents in India who have lost their children due to COVID-19 vaccines issue a warning to other parents in India, as the India Government approves a new DNA experimental vaccine for 12 to 18 year olds. Learn more: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/india-worlds-first-dna-based-vaccine-given-emergency-use-authorization-for-12-to-18-year-olds-as-parents-mourn-the-deaths-of-their-children-following-covid-19-injections/
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