Pastor Henry Shaffer - The Importance of Deliverance for the Coming Move of God
Warriors Rise
Published a day ago

Pastor Henry Shaffer - a grandfather in deliverance to the likes of A. A. Allen, William Branham, and Derek Prince - Shares the importance of deliverance prep for the upcoming move of God; what to expect in a deliverance; forgiveness; multiples in deliverance; Spirit Spouses; Mind Control and much more! Please like and share, share, share this Amazing Conversation!

Pastor Henry can be found:

WUCC
99FM.Live

Church Website:
UPCOG.Org
Aiken, South Carolina 29802

www.demonfreetoday.com
www.DeliveranceWithPastorHenry.com

Facebook and Youtube:
Deliverance with Pastor Henry
& Henry Shaffer @conqueringwithChrist

Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
YOUTUBE:
JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here)
RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise
Brighteon: Warriors Rise
FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV
107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce
Twitter: @JodiL792
Facebook: Jodi LoDolce
GETTR: @WarriorsRise
TruthSocial:
Jodi LoDolce WarriorsRise.net


