Responding to Zionist Crybabies (Plus I'm Banned on Medium?)

The truth will always offend people, and in a world that is run (for the time being) by the powers of darkness, biblical truth especially is shunned by the masses. Today we’ll have some fun as I respond to my Zionist comment section and refute their nonsense, as well expose the blatant bias of platforms like Medium in their policing of content.
00:00 - Introduction
08:31 - How I Got Banned on Medium
15:36 - Comment #1
18:57 - Comment #2
22:57 - Special Guest: Avrilrockzzz622
23:59 - Comment #4
27:42 - Comment #5
30:06 - Comment #6
33:17 - Comment #7
33:33 - Comment #8
36:48 - Comment #9
41:05 - Comment #10
46:17 - Comment #11
46:59 - Comment #12
1:03:21 - Comment #13
1:04:15 - Comment #14
1:07:07 - Comment #15
1:10:18 - Comment #16
1:10:31 - Comment #17
1:12:02 - Comment #18
1:13:15 - Comment #19
1:14:13 - Comment #20
1:15:33 - Comment #21
1:17:51 - Comment #22
1:20:32 - Special Guest: ALLINHIGHDEFINITION
1:22:51 - Comment #24
1:25:04 - Comment #25
1:27:13 - Avril strikes again
1:27:38 - Comment #27
1:29:16 - Comment #28
1:32:18 - Comment #29
1:36:55 - Comment #30
1:40:12 - Comments #31 & #32
1:41:43 - Comment #33
1:46:11 - Avril strikes yet again
1:47:43 - Comment #35
1:48:22 - Comment #36
1:50:19 - Comment #37
1:51:34 - Comment #38
1:52:49 - Final Thoughts