Responding to Zionist Crybabies (Plus I'm Banned on Medium?)

The truth will always offend people, and in a world that is run (for the time being) by the powers of darkness, biblical truth especially is shunned by the masses. Today we’ll have some fun as I respond to my Zionist comment section and refute their nonsense, as well expose the blatant bias of platforms like Medium in their policing of content.





00:00 - Introduction

08:31 - How I Got Banned on Medium

15:36 - Comment #1

18:57 - Comment #2

22:57 - Special Guest: Avrilrockzzz622

23:59 - Comment #4

27:42 - Comment #5

30:06 - Comment #6

33:17 - Comment #7

33:33 - Comment #8

36:48 - Comment #9

41:05 - Comment #10

46:17 - Comment #11

46:59 - Comment #12

1:03:21 - Comment #13

1:04:15 - Comment #14

1:07:07 - Comment #15

1:10:18 - Comment #16

1:10:31 - Comment #17

1:12:02 - Comment #18

1:13:15 - Comment #19

1:14:13 - Comment #20

1:15:33 - Comment #21

1:17:51 - Comment #22

1:20:32 - Special Guest: ALLINHIGHDEFINITION

1:22:51 - Comment #24

1:25:04 - Comment #25

1:27:13 - Avril strikes again

1:27:38 - Comment #27

1:29:16 - Comment #28

1:32:18 - Comment #29

1:36:55 - Comment #30

1:40:12 - Comments #31 & #32

1:41:43 - Comment #33

1:46:11 - Avril strikes yet again

1:47:43 - Comment #35

1:48:22 - Comment #36

1:50:19 - Comment #37

1:51:34 - Comment #38

1:52:49 - Final Thoughts