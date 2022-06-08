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How The LEFT LOST "THE PRESIDENT TRUMP BLUES" by Brother Carman soulwinner, one of few leaders who repented from TBN errors "the Left even Blamed Mickey n Minnie Mouse & Putin" Amazing (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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144 views • June 08, 2022

 this is a mirrored video by Carman called "The President Donald Trump Blues" ***** please check out on Apostle Elisheva's Youtube channel this new Tribute to our dear Brother Carmen now in Heaven Above here's the title and link below "Singer Carman Licciardello Memorial - Pastor Elisheva Eliyahu Loves You No One Will Take Your Place" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bd6Bnl5w_-g Please visit - https://amightywind.com/home.html Please check out Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos. Thank you! Here is the link: ​https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet. You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video. You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​ You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle! If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&;;;;;t=0s In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&;;;;;t=0s To contact me please click on this link https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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