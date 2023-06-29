Babylon is fallen: Jesuit leader claims COVID-19 bio-weapon was a 'lesson to us'

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to marytanasy.



Them Jesuits are bossy, controlling types, aren’t they? Arturo Sosa, the superior general of the Jesuits, ironically called “Society of Jesus”, claims that their COVID-19 bio-weapon was a “lesson to us”.



At 3:57, Sosa speaks of having one mind: one mind against Christ! In speaking of the Vatican beast and the 10 kings of the earth in Revelation 17:12, the following verse says: These have ONE MIND, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast.



But in Revelation 17:14, we read: These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.



Christ will DESTROY these miserable satanic cowards. AMEN to that!



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington