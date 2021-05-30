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1995 Warning: Mandatory nanotech vaccines will turn recipients into remote-controlled “zombies”
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705 views • May 30, 2021
The Canadian theology professor Dr. Pierre Gilbert, during a lecture in 1995, warned of a coming mandatory vaccine containing liquid crystals that, when exposed to magnetic frequencies, turn vaccine recipients into “zombies.” More on this topic: https://silview.media/?s=darpa
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