The Fluoride Fraud Hangs in the Balance As Landmark Case Goes to Trial - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Cops TV Series Cancelled After 33 Seasons Amid Police Brutality Protests
https://bit.ly/30vCHFl
The Weird DARPA/Facebook “Coincidence” You Never Heard About
https://bit.ly/2AhocKC
Story #2: US, Russia Agree To Hold Nuclear Talks This Month
https://bit.ly/3cVH9iV
Developing Security in a White Water World: Preparing for the Arctic
https://bit.ly/3cYxdpf
Envoy: US Will Spend Russia and China Into Oblivion in Nuclear Arms Race
https://bit.ly/3cQ34rV
US Withdraws From Open Skies Treaty
https://bit.ly/3e3HLEw
Dems Vote to Renew ‘USA Freedom ACT’ (fka Patriot Act), Giving Trump Even MORE Police Powers
https://bit.ly/3cS95ob
Story #3: Historical Court Case - The Fluoride Cover Up Will Soon Be Exposed
https://bit.ly/2ArPY79
Question for Corbett on Japanese Non-fluoridation
https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=7357
Interview 1352 – Dr. Paul Connett on the Case Against Fluoride
https://bit.ly/30sTLM4
Interview 1552 – Derrick Broze Announces #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action
https://bit.ly/3dRbhxv
Courtroom Battle Could Lead to Limits on Fluoridation of Drinking Water
https://bit.ly/37isMnX
Derrick Broze: “Looks Like My Arrest From Last Week Was One of the Cases Dismissed.”
https://bit.ly/2B2jCzB
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