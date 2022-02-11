The virtually unknown story of the Council On Foreign Relations (CFR) and how that organization is the key to understanding how our world has become what we see today.

ShadowRing will entertainingly unfold the events that led to the creation of the CFR, the important players who were instrumental in the council's success within American politics, and how the CFR wields unimaginable influence over the geo-political agenda of the United States and consequently the events that have shaped our world for the last 100 years.



It details the history of America’s shadow oligarchy, including the Council on Foreign Relations’ domination of Presidential cabinets and policy, the debauching of our economy by the Federal Reserve, the use of false flags to embroil us in wars, media control, and the ultimate goal of world government.



2015 Free Mind Films -