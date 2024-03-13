Leadership by George: The Leadership Principles of George Washington (chapter 1)

“Leadership by George” explores the enduring influence of George Washington's leadership, offering timeless lessons for contemporary leaders. The book illuminates Washington's life and extracts invaluable principles for various sectors. Each chapter delves into facets of his leadership philosophy, drawing from history to elucidate his principles, such as integrity and adaptability. The book provides practical insights for decision-making, inspiring action, and fostering excellence. It contrasts poor leadership with Washington's exemplary legacy, emphasizing the critical role of effective leadership in shaping organizations and nations. By embracing integrity, vision, resilience, and servant leadership, individuals can navigate complexity and foster unity and progress. The book encourages drawing upon past wisdom to create a more prosperous and inclusive future. Engaging and thought-provoking, it is essential for unlocking leadership potential and making a meaningful impact in the modern landscape.





Order “Leadership by George” @ https://rb.gy/7c77q7.





ABOUT THE AUTHORS





James Parrish Hodges, PhD, the author of "Beyond the Cherry Tree: The Leadership Wisdom of George Washington," seamlessly integrates 48 years of financial expertise with a passion for American history. Alongside his contributions to academia as a part-time instructor at the University of Maryland's Business Administration School, Hodges boasts numerous professional accomplishments. He excels in principle-centered leadership and possesses decades of experience analyzing management processes, all while drawing inspiration from the timeless legacy of George Washington.





Website: leadershipbygeorge.com

Blog: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com





Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, is an attorney and author of “Downsized,” "Zion's Legacy,” "CODE RED,” and “Den of Vipers.” Her literary works span various genres, challenging established narratives and demonstrating her commitment to truth and justice.





Website: cynthiahodges.com

Blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com





ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR





Bonnie Hodges earned her B.A. in Art from the University of Maryland. With a background in illustrating at the U.S. State Department, she specializes in Realism, showcasing her talents in various media, including oil, pastel, and watercolor.





Portfolio: bonniehodges.com