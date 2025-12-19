The Long Game: How Power Was Engineered Centuries in Advance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We examine a forgotten book written in the 1950s by former naval intelligence officer William Guy Carr. Pawns in the Game. We show how global power structures, financial control, manufactured wars, and political division were not accidents of history. Rather, components of a long-term plan laid out centuries ago. International banking, communism versus capitalism, moral collapse, media conditioning, how constitutional governments and faith systems were systematically undermined are all covered. Whether every claim holds or not, the larger question remains unavoidable. The modern world may have been engineered long before most people were paying attention.
FULL SHOW - EPISODE 615 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/615-pawns-in-the-game-since-1773-2/
MORE LINKS: