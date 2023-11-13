VOYAGER SOLAR SYSTEM VIDEOS Leaked Videos With Audio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_JIDcoAZBI
Leaked from 4chan.
These videos are from the 1970's. There's lots of UFO activity captured on them. Maybe that is why NASA kept them secret from the pubic for so long.
Remember that NASA means Never A Straight Answer!!!
Be sure to thank the Leakers at 4chan.org/pol/ and look for more there every day!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_JIDcoAZBI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.