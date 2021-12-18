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ATTORNEY PETER MAATOUK, WHO STATES THAT HE HAS A LONG LIST "LONG LIST"
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94 views • December 18, 2021
of children injured by the COVID-19 shots and is seeking a class action lawsuit, discusses one of his clients who is only 12-years-old and can no longer walk, being confined to a wheel chair, after taking the Pfizer shot.
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