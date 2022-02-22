The rapist remains at large and even becomes internet celebrity

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Abstract: January 30, Xuzhou Feng-town official notice said clearly that there is no trafficking behavior of the man of alleged rape of young girls, violent imprisonment of women, and forced the woman to give birth to eight children. Then the man even became an active internet celebrity after that and received advertisements from businesses and shooting videos to promote business. Women are suffering under the evil rule of the CCP, but the perpetrators are still at large.