Russian Missiles Destroyed Canadian, French, & German Mercenaries From The NORMAN BRIGADE In KHERSON
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Despite active hostilities along the entire line of combat contact, Russia continues to launch massive missile strikes against military installations throughout Ukraine, including its western part. So it became known that on the night of March 15, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched another series of massive missile strikes on the territory of Kyiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, and Kherson regions. Throughout the night, dozens of explosions were recorded in the cities and villages of these regions, accompanied by the sound of an air alert. According to preliminary data, during this attack, Russia used about 50 high-precision air-to-surface missiles KH-59MK2 and KH-31P...................

canadianfrenchgermankhersonmercenariesnorman brigade

