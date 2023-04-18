ANCIENT EGYPTIAN 👁 FORMATION AROUND BLUE WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY OVER GREECE / PULSES HIT🌍 / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





Apr 17, 2023





Today is now 4/17/23..since others wanna know the music in my videos the song in this video I made and freestyled today and used for this video I made off the top of the head without writing lyrics called ( down in the flame) sung by me Brandon nagley..... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. first of you'll see a clip I recorded showing the earth getting slammed by heavy radiation. I believe most of the radiation and energy hitting earth today is coming from 1 of 2 gamma ray bursts insider mike from around the world warned of. One set of pulses started hitting BACKSIDE of earth a few years ago. Then a new star exploded so energy galactic cosmic waves of radiation are slamming now behind the sun which will and is effecting the sun horribly just as planet x system bodies are meaning bad news for earth....all the radiation coming in from 2 gamma ray bursts sending pulses of cosmic and galactic cosmic radiation waves at the back side of the sun and back side of earth ( gamma ray bursts are stars that exploded in space that insider mike from around the world warned of on pastor paul begley YouTube channel ) not including we have at least 1 magnetar behind earth or what they call "planet killers" and at least from my findings 2 planet x system objects also behind earth/2 objects behind earth or simply planet bodies behind the earth also sending waves of energy to earths back side. All the radiation coming in from the sun all this energy from different sources is collecting in earths ionosphere and and also soaking in earths core causing as the bible said in prophecy "causing hell to enlarge itself" as earths core is expanding pushing lava and magma up through the crust being seen globally which Is another main reason fires are breaking out globally..... also some new footage by me as you'll see the large red either planet x system body or one of 2 massive bodies that also invaded earths solar system that didnt come in with the planet x system...as tons of planet bodies and objects are causing a lot of activity by the sun on stereo ahead nasa footage..... looks like multiple planet x system bodies passed the sun plus some extra objects... which you can expect the sun to start getting more active as these planet bodies perturb the sun and moon and earth.. Also you'll see amazing crazy shots of the blue planet x system body in the form of an ancient Egyptian looking eye as it was caught in greece by youtuber who's video will be credited below. He caught the blue planet x system body in the sky though obviously not in earths atmosphere as some falsely push lol. No it was passing earth and happened to pass earth with a cloud that created an ancient Egyptian eye cloud around the blue planet x system body, you'll see his original pictures and enhanced pictures by me of the object over Greece... plus more.. Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned notes are to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you still have time...





Credited video below-

Sorry I can't pronounce his greek name despite tons of greek in me from my dads side I know many greek words and phrases lol just not actual full writing, anyway here's the blue planet x system body over Greece- • Παράξενο σχήμα πο... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3A3BKa68dJ0







