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03 Mantra 108Transformation
Runenkraftraunen
Runenkraftraunen
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4 views • August 31, 2023

Mantra 108 Transformation: Reconciliation - Primal Trust - Creativity     

ᛃ ᛟ

I completely transform anger and pain into love and reconciliation

I completely transform fear and despair into courage and primordial trust

I completely transform sadness and exhaustion into joy and creativity

ᛃ ᛟ

ᛃ (Jera) and ᛟ (Othala) serve as protective runes to secure this mantra energetically. ᛃ (Jera) means long-term cycles. In life there are times of rest, sowing, nurturing and harvesting.

ᛟ (Othala) symbolises the enclosure around your house and thus the protection of it. ᛟ (Othala) stands on the one hand for the material heritage of your family (house, farm, land) and on the other hand for the spiritual heritage of your ancestors (traditions, values, beliefs). These spiritual roots give you strength, support and courage.

As the rune ᛃ (Jera) shows us, you can only harvest when you have first sown. Thus, there is only inner peace when you have healed your pain and go into love and reconciliation. You only achieve courage and primordial trust when you overcome fear and despair. You can only overcome sadness and exhaustion when you go into joy and become aware of your creative power.

It is important in the process of forgiveness that we forgive ourselves, especially the fact that we cannot or could not protect ourselves and our loved ones sufficiently. Forgiving ourselves for our own powerlessness is an important step in healing the associated anger towards ourselves.

We spend a lot of time in our lives consciously or mostly unconsciously programming ourselves negatively or reinforcing the negative programming inculcated in us by school, university and monster stream media. Therefore, there is only one way of transformation. To stop the old negative programming and replace it with a new positive, purposeful and life-affirming one.

One remedy for this is mantras, which we repeat countless times to anchor them in our subconscious. If you now object that you don't have time to recite such a mantra every day, then ask yourself how much time a day you spend bathing yourself in anger, frustration and pain and constantly repeating the associated destructive thoughts like a mantra.

108 symbolises the 108 names (aspects) of God. 108 =12 (perfection, unity, completeness) x 9 (triple trinity, completion, healing).

A special reinforcement of the programming of the subconscious are the last thoughts before falling asleep. For example, you can recite your mantra until you fall asleep, or listen to this mantra while falling asleep.

Again, thanks to Ygi from the Telegram channel Ygdrasoul for the inspiration for the 108 mantra in one of his voice memos.


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If you would like to support my devotion to the runes, music and meditations:


Paypal: paypal.me/pyrluc

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Account holder: Markus Becker IBAN: BE33 9670 6273 7946 Bank code: TRWIBEB1XXX Wise Europe SA


Thank you very much!


Keywords
creativityreconciliationmantraprimordial trust
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