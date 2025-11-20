BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
24 October 1929
24 October 1929
34 views • 24 hours ago

https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1990604680544858456?t=Ii_wN7M1RvlVawvrNF6c-A&s=06



エプスタイン被害者は、トランプ米大統領が不適切な行為をするのを見たことがないと述べている。

https://x.com/BRICSinfo/status/1963275720060174446




上院、エプスタインのファイル公開法案を全会一致で承認

https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1990922929715228961


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

【港より】

https://x.com/lilyandmelon/status/1864715551354032199

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


ハワード・ルービンが、ペントハウスを逮捕
https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1971604987785400461



@WhiteHouse

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1990522723567845378


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


それらは誰もが知る著名人たちでした

https://x.com/2824ashitahare1/status/1742762940351361099


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

JP

https://x.com/yosshiy_aki2/status/1928058158842351662


https://x.com/sa_ya_101/status/1980234295496278431



NHK？？(1:00～)

https://x.com/NHK_PR/status/1681235110350209026



＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


https://www.brighteon.com/9279fc11-6237-421d-af5b-5dac74495afa


https://www.brighteon.com/14ea05e3-727d-4091-ac1f-1a645591cffd


https://www.brighteon.com/e515a0e8-a17d-4989-acc0-4513afc9fdda


https://www.brighteon.com/90ec86fd-b3fe-4149-ab64-1418396d7223


https://www.brighteon.com/db74760e-dee1-45a0-a5f5-a7c82f9dedb2

https://www.brighteon.com/18f72a33-4be4-4f4b-bcce-abc650833176


tvepsteinebs
