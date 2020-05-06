If You Think These Are Natural Clouds..You're High 5/5/20

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Had to show you all the sky over us tonight. VERY Obvious these are not normal clouds my friends. Many of you already know this..and I am very proud of you for having a brain that works.....and eyes that can see.