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L'Image Divine Détruite - Christine Beadsworth
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3 views • December 30, 2021
Les vaccins du ARN messager Covid ont le potentiel de détruire les liaisons de l'ADN. Les dangers qui leur sont associés sont nombreux et graves.
Christine Beadsworth parle clairement de ces dangers et lance un sérieux avertissement à tous ceux qui acceptent de se faire vacciner.
Christine Beadsworth parle clairement de ces dangers et lance un sérieux avertissement à tous ceux qui acceptent de se faire vacciner.
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