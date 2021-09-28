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EVEN PURPOSE WORK REQUIRES REST
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51 views • September 28, 2021
For my whole life, I have been the type of person who needs a Mack Truck sign.
If you are like me, click play on this short video to remind yourself that you DON’T NEED TO WAIT FOR THE HUGE SIGNS!
Especially when they are regarding your health.
Yes, you may be obsessed with your purpose work (like me), but you can’t serve humanity properly if you continuously run yourself into the ground.
Click here to watch the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjNyHxy2PnQ
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahst...
If you are like me, click play on this short video to remind yourself that you DON’T NEED TO WAIT FOR THE HUGE SIGNS!
Especially when they are regarding your health.
Yes, you may be obsessed with your purpose work (like me), but you can’t serve humanity properly if you continuously run yourself into the ground.
Click here to watch the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjNyHxy2PnQ
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahst...
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