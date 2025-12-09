BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thailand carried out dozens of airstrikes on southern Cambodia using F-16 fighter jets - yesterday & today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 2 days ago

Yesterday and today, Thailand carried out dozens of airstrikes on southern Cambodia using F-16 fighter jets.

To date, there are reports of 14 deaths, including civilians.

More than 500,000 people have been evicted from the border area.

Both sides deny being the aggressors.

Adding: 

Trump unfreezes supplies of advanced processors for artificial intelligence to China.

The US President approved the sale of Nvidia's second-most powerful chip, the H200, to Beijing, according to The New York Times.

The decision followed months of trade between supporters of the technology industry and supporters of a defense course, as these technologies could provide China with military and economic assistance. This decision was a major victory for Nvidia's CEO, who had been lobbying the White House for months to ease export restrictions.

Trump announced that other chip manufacturers, such as Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, would also receive similar permission. A portion of the revenue from chip production will go to the US government, which, according to experts, may violate US law.

This step is also a departure from Trump's policy, whose administration initially promised to restrict the sale of AI chips to China.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy