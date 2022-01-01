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Plandemic 3 Teaser
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213 views • January 01, 2022
Mikki Willis, December 5, 2021

As the only independent movie to reach over one billion views, Plandemic1 is accredited for being first to warn the world of the crimes against humanity that are now out in the open.

Plandemic2 set a world record with 2 million unique viewers tuning into the global premier.

Plandemic3 is currently in production, slated for release summer of 2022. The focus of Plandemic3 is to stop the indoctrination and trafficking of our children and end the tyranny that’s threatening our freedoms and future.

It was the uniqueness of the distribution model that allowed Plandemic to reach 1/8 of our global populations. Produced on 100% donations, Plandemic was offered as a gift to the people. In turn, it was the people who shared the series around the world.

Let’s make history once again!

We’re currently raising funds for the production and marketing cost of Plandemic 3. All donations are tax deductible.

If you’re one of the countless citizens currently seeking ways to protect your children, your property, your nation, your liberties and your life, take action by contributing to this urgent cause. Simply go to Plandemic3.com and click the blue DONATE button.

Thank you for your generosity!

Mikki Willis and Team Plandemic...

“Never underestimate the power of a small group of committed people to change the world. In fact, it is the only thing that ever has.” ~ Margaret Mead.
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