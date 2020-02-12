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Economist 2019. COVID-19 Pangolin. China. DNA. Kansas Level 4. 4 Horsemen.
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117 views • February 12, 2020
So many great, insightful comments! God bless you all, even the blind trolls. Hard to keep up with it all but I felt compelled to share this to give an example of the enemy we face. Are we witnessing the seals being opened, the release of the 4 horsemen? It truly appears to be the case! The enemy always mimics and mocks scripture to keep you looking somewhere else, Revelation 6 appears to be unfolding! Do you know Christ Jesus? He's the ONLY way and I pray His grace and peace be with you all!
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