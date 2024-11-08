© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: Like a Mighty Wind Book Chapter 15B ( God Speaks in Many Way)
Acts 2:17 KJV
[17] And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: And your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, And your young men shall see visions, And your old men shall dream dreams:
#faith #Jesus #HolySpirit