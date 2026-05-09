He Came to Set the Captives Free: Plastic Christians Melt in the Fire





Hebrews 12:2 NLT

[2] We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith. Because of the joy awaiting him, he endured the cross, disregarding its shame. Now he is seated in the place of honor beside God’s throne.





#faith #hope #love #Jesus



