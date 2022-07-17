The Soul Net--The Grid in the Sky

There is a frequency grid, which traps us within the 3D frequency of light - another word for the Matrix.

Fortunately, there are also holes in the Grid, which Wes Penre has discussed many times in the Wes Penre Papers (waspre.com) and on his other video channel at wasprevideos.com. Through there we can, after death,escape from the Matrix.





Wes Penre channel:

https://rumble.com/user/wespenre



