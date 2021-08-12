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Dialysis Nurse - Hospitals Are Filled With The Fully Vaccinated! The Vaccines Don't Work!!
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863 views • August 12, 2021
Straight from the horses mouth so to speak . . . we couldn't get any closer to the truth than from someone actually on the job. If she was an actor she would not be spilling the beans . . .
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