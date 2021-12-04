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Death of German Scientist Dr. Andreas Novack
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124 views • December 04, 2021
After delivering a presentation regarding Graphine Hyroxide nanoparticles that are "non-biodegradable" "nano scale razors", and "like acid" due to the net-charge aquired by graphine nanosheets via their hydroxy groups. Dr. Novack has a history in graphine science and industry, and also has a history of violent interactions with German police live on air; in 2019, armed men charged in and arrested him at gunpoint during a powerpoint presentation live stream.
This is an edited archive of Infowars coverage, The American Journal with Harrison Smith.
This is an edited archive of Infowars coverage, The American Journal with Harrison Smith.
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