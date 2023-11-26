Freed Palestinians share accounts of challenging conditions in Israeli prisons.
Palestinian women and minors released from Israeli prisons have described harrowing tales of torture and abuse.
Rights workers say Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons are subjected to starvation, thirst, and lack of medical treatment –that is in addition to physical attacks and degrading treatment.
Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid’s reports.
