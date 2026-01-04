Stinking Lizaveta - "Front Window" - Slaughterhouse - [Acid Rock/Doom Jazz]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Power trio from Philadelphia. MusicMight categorizes them as "doom jazz"
Download the music: https://stinkinglizavetaofficial.bandcamp.com/
Visit their website: http://www.stinkinglizaveta.com/
Look for Stinking Lizaveta on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Yanni Papadopoulos - guitar
Alexi Papadopoulos - electric standup bass
Cheshire Agusta - female drummer