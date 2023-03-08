TRATADO PANDÊMICO - Zero Draft (Análise de Documento da OMS) WHO Pandemic Treaty Document

Documento oficial "Zero Draft" em PDF - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb4/A_INB4_3-en.pdf Constituição da OMS - https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/PDF/bd47/EN/constitution-en.pdf
Videos da Reunião dos grupos de países e reuniões.
1 Reunião de 2022 - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-1-second-resumed-session.html
2 Reunião de 2022 - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-2.html
Matéria da reunião - https://www.who.int/news/item/03-03-2023-countries-begin-negotiations-on-global-agreement-to-protect-world-from-future-pandemic-emergencies
Perguntas e respostas sobre o Tratado Pandêmico - https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/pandemic-prevention--preparedness-and-response-accord
Sugestões com as 307 emendas de todos os países membros (até o presente momento. Esse número provavelmente sofrerá alterações, já que os países vão acrescentar mais sugestões) - https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_6-en.pdf
