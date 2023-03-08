Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TRATADO PANDÊMICO - Zero Draft (Análise de Documento da OMS) WHO Pandemic Treaty Document
17 views
channel image
JESUS é Santo
Published 15 hours ago |

Documento oficial "Zero Draft" em PDF - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb4/A_INB4_3-en.pdf Constituição da OMS - https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/PDF/bd47/EN/constitution-en.pdf


Videos da Reunião dos grupos de países e reuniões.

1 Reunião de 2022 - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-1-second-resumed-session.html

2 Reunião de 2022 - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-2.html

Matéria da reunião - https://www.who.int/news/item/03-03-2023-countries-begin-negotiations-on-global-agreement-to-protect-world-from-future-pandemic-emergencies

Perguntas e respostas sobre o Tratado Pandêmico - https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/pandemic-prevention--preparedness-and-response-accord


Sugestões com as 307 emendas de todos os países membros (até o presente momento. Esse número provavelmente sofrerá alterações, já que os países vão acrescentar mais sugestões) - https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_6-en.pdf



Keywords
healthworldwhopandemictreatyomsorganisationpandemiatratadoacordo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket