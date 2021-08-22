Donald Trump: I Am The Father Of The Vaccine (Thats killing humanity)

Trump: I am the father of the vaccine. If I wasn't president you wouldn't have had a vaccine.

Trump claimed full responsibility for America’s successful vaccine rollout that has seen healthcare officials administer more than 200 million Covid jabs to date.

Trump was speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business in response to Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday evening marking his first 100 days in the White House.

The problem i have here is his claim that fauci said it would take 5 yrs.. but he pushed it through (Paid off some shmuck) to do it in under 9months.. The problem is.. its the "vaccine" that is the so called virus.. So All they had to go on was calling the flu covid and switching the numbers.. saying people died from covid when it was sars,flu,drowning,car crash etc. There are patents for glucose and saline IV bags that se Graphene dioxide as well.

Anyway.. trump saying fauci didnt think it was possible seems to me nothing more than bragging ..