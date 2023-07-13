Create New Account
X CLASS FLARES HEADING TO EARTH
WARNING X CLASS SOLAR FLARES / SUNSPOT AR3372

A HYPERACTIVE SUNSPOT: New sunspot AR3372 is seething with activity. In the last 24 hours alone it has produced eight M-class solar flares. If current trends continue, we should expect more strong M-class flares during the next 24 hours with a chance of X CLASS FLARES


