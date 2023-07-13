X CLASS FLARES HEADING TO EARTH

WARNING X CLASS SOLAR FLARES / SUNSPOT AR3372
A HYPERACTIVE SUNSPOT: New sunspot AR3372 is seething with activity. In the last 24 hours alone it has produced eight M-class solar flares. If current trends continue, we should expect more strong M-class flares during the next 24 hours with a chance of X CLASS FLARES
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.