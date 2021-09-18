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LIVE - Sex Assault Victims Speak Out Against The "Deep State"
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371 views • September 18, 2021
Evidence points to the FBI and DOJ (Department of Justice). For allowing a pedophile to assault sexually over 120 children. This is after they (FBI and DOJ) were informed by many victims of a certain pedophile. This type of inaction. Is evidence in itself. Of people who belong to the "Deep State". President Trump warned the public about organizations like this. Inside governments all around the world.
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