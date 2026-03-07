BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
EXCLUSIVE IMAGES FROM TEHRAN TODAY
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
82 views • 1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE IMAGES FROM TEHRAN TODAY: (go to settings if you want to slow down the video)

Open shops, heavy traffic, pedestrians in the streets, and customers in grocery stores... Today, life goes on in the Iranian capital, and no one is hiding in parking lots.

A daily reality far from the image of a country "in total collapse" that some media outlets are trying to portray.

It's a war, indeed: the Zionist entity and the United States are bombing and destroying, among other things, schools, hospitals, airports, and civilian buildings, but the internal situation is completely under control.

A week after the start of the American-Zionist terrorist attack and Trump and Netanyahu's call for a "rebellion against the regime", things are very different in Iran, where the people take to the streets of the country every evening and throughout the night to support the Islamic Republic of Iran and condemn the American-Zionist aggression.

Adding: 

The U.S. State Department has issued a security alert for Iraq, warning that Americans who choose not to leave should be prepared to shelter in place in a secure location for extended periods.

Earlier today: 🚨| Sirens in the entire Galilee

Also, not posting short video, but:  Iranian missiles above Majd al Krum, (Israel) likely an impact, just beyond the hill as it can be heard.

More:  Hezbollah: 100 rockets and drones were launched from Lebanese territory towards Israeli territory during the day.

Israeli media: Haifa is witnessing the most extensive bombing from Lebanon since the beginning of the battle.

Israeli media: 

Hezbollah threatened and fulfilled its promise.


Recent News
Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Belle Carter
Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei&#8217;s death

Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei’s death

Laura Harris
The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite&#8217;s war on freedom

The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite’s war on freedom

Belle Carter
Trump Claims Role in Iran Succession, Opposes Khamenei&#8217;s Son

Trump Claims Role in Iran Succession, Opposes Khamenei’s Son

Garrison Vance
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
