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Kissinger al 2009 WHO Council on Eugenics: vaccini per sterilizzare il gregge.
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142 views • August 20, 2021
25 February 2009. International criminal Henry Kissinger delivers a speech at the WHO Council on Eugenics.
The message is simple: impose mandatory accinations on the sheep to sterilize their children. All for the greater good!
For MSM it never happened.
The message is simple: impose mandatory accinations on the sheep to sterilize their children. All for the greater good!
For MSM it never happened.
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