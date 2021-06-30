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Black Billionaire Begs For Reperations
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51 views • June 30, 2021
Robert L. Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television and America’s first Black billionaire, wants a check. He wants it from the government. And he wants it to come with an apology for slavery, Jim Crow, and hundreds of years of racism.
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