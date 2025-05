Deconstructing Your Facade Self – The Most Difficult Thing You’ll Be Faced With Probably For Your Entire Life, Why Bother? Facade and Relationships, Meeting My Soulmate

FULL ORIGINAL:

“ALL OF THE EMOTIONS ASSOCIATED WITH THE FACADE SELF WILL CONTINUE TO DOMINATE OUR LIFE.”

@ 03m20s





“OUR FACADE CAUSES THE WORLD’S PAIN.”

@ 03m05s





“REAL LOVE CANNOT BE EXPERIENCED BY THE ADULT FACADE.”

@ 04m35s





“LOVE IS A SOUL TO SOUL TRANSACTION AND NOT A FACADE TO FACADE TRANSACTION. SO YOUR FACADE SELF IS NEVER GOING TO EXPERIENCE REAL LOVE. THE PAINFUL IRONY IS, IT BELIEVES IT’S GOING TO GET LOVED. ISN’T THAT A PAINFUL IRONY?”

@ 04m58s





“YOU CREATE THE FACADE IN ORDER TO GET LOVED, BUT IF YOU HAVE TO CREATE SOMETHING IN ORDER GET LOVED, YOU WERE NEVER LOVED IN THE FIRST PLACE. THAT’S THE IRONY. YOU SEE LOVE IS A GIFT, THAT’S NOT SOMETHING YOU HAVE TO EARN FROM SOMEONE.”

@ 05m30s





“WHENEVER YOU HAD TO CREATE A FACADE IN ORDER GET LOVED, YOU WERE NOT GETTING LOVED WHEN YOU WERE IN THAT SITUATION, YOU WERE IN A BARTERING SYSTEM WITH THAT PERSON.”

@ 05m44s





“THE ABSOLUTE TRUTH WILL NEVER BE ACCEPTED BY THE ADULT FACADE. WHY? BECAUSE THE ADULT FACADE LOVES THE LIE”

@ 05m56s





“YOU ARE NOT GOING TO KNOW GOD’S TRUTH WHEN YOU ARE IN A FACADE. EVER. EVER.”

@ 06m16s





“LOVING RELATIONSHIPS ARE NOT POSSIBLE FOR THE ADULT FACADE.”

@ 06m24s





“HUMILITY IS NOT POSSIBLE WITH THE ADULT FACADE.”

@ 06m49s





“ALL RELATIONSHIPS OF THE ADULT FACADE ARE BASED ON BARTERING ADDICTIONS WITH OTHERS.”

@ 07m48s





“THE ADULT FACADE DOES NOT WISH TO ALLOW THE EXPRESSION OF OUR HURT SELF.”

@ 08m47s





“THE ADULT FACADE DOES NOT WISH TO ALLOW THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR REAL SELF.”

@ 08m52s





“THE ADULT FACADE CANNOT HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD.”

@ 09m25s





“GOD DOES NOT WANT A RELATIONSHIP BASED ON FACADE. GOD WANTS A RELATIONSHIP WITH YOUR REAL SELF. THAT’S NOT YOUR FACADE.”

@ 09m44s





“RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN YOUR FACADE SELF AND GOD IS IMPOSSIBLE. THIS IS WHY MANY OF YOU DON’T REALLY HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD, EVEN THOUGH YOU THINK YOU DO. BECAUSE YOU ARE ATTEMPTING TO HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD THROUGH A FACADE. THAT’S NOT GOING TO WORK. THAT’S NOT EVER GOING TO WORK.”

@ 09m58s





“I THINK IT’S FAIRLY SELF EVIDENT THAT WE NEED TO GET RID OF FACADE IF WE ARE EVER GOING TO EXPERIENCE ANY JOY OR HAPPINESS IN OUR LIFE.”

@ 12m35s