7 members of the Palestinian Red Crescent were Reunited with their Families & Colleagues in Gaza, after being Detained by Israel for more than 45 days
Published 18 hours ago

This morning, 7 members of the Palestinian Red Crescent were reunited with their families and colleagues in Gaza, after being detained for more than 45 days.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

