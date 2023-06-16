MAJOR CYBER ATTACK. Catherine Herridge

Catherine Herridge (https://twitter.com/cbs_herridge/status/1669486666757619712) -
#cyberattack #falseflag #blamerussia #fakenews
Tonight, sources tell CBS News senior government officials are racing to limit impact - of what one cyber expert calls - potentially the largest theft + extortion event in recent history. USG official says no evidence to date US MIL or INTEL compromised.
https://t.me/QWO17/102156
