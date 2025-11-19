Rep Clay Higgins: only 1 to vote NO to release Epstein files

Republican lawmaker Clay Higgins was the only one to vote no, arguing that the exposure would hurt "innocent people." Will it really, or is Higgins trying to bury Israel's role in the Epstein case? His own claim that he “loves Israel like a daughter” inevitably raises questions

🔴Republicans Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene championed the release of the Epstein files despite Donald Trump's "unwarranted and vicious attacks" against them

🔴Having failed to play down the Epstein case, Trump vowed to sign the bill into law on Monday

What's in the bill?

🔴 Bill mandates the DoJ to disclose:

🔴 Materials that relate to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

🔴 Flight logs and travel records

🔴 Individuals, including government officials, named or referenced in connection with the Epstein investigation

🔴 If signed into law, the bill would compel US Attorney General Pam Bondi to disclose unclassified materials within 30 days

🔴 However, the bill also gives the DoJ a loophole for heavy redactions

Who's potentially in the firing line?

🔴 Former President Bill Clinton and incumbent Donald Trump

🔴 Democratic and Republican donors, government officials, prominent billionaires

🔴 Western and Israeli intelligence communities. Massie: "Epstein had ties to our own intelligence agencies and Israel's intelligence agencies"

Spanner in the works

🔴 House Speaker Mike Johnson claims declassifying the Epstein files is “incredibly dangerous,” as it hurts US intelligence agencies

🔴 Johnson also hinted that Trump is "deeply disappointed" that the Senate passed the bill without amendments and "has concerns"