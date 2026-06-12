Will The Fed Crush The Trump Boom?

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Growth & Jobs Just Keep Going
* The Federal Reserve is a licensed counterfeiter bribed into existence by Wall Street in 1913.
* The proceeds go mainly to borrowers who get cheap loans from artificially low interest rates.
* It is a permanent siphon from savers to Wall Street and deadbeats.
* The key is the swindle has to be subtle, so the Fed keeps price inflation around 2%.
* Meanwhile jobs are booming, which is great for Americans but terrible for the Fed.
* Oil and jobs turn the Fed’s 2% siphon into a double-digit flood.
* Oil will not crash the economy, but a Fed panic will.
* Historically, oil shocks only deliver recession when the economy is already limping.
* If the war ends tomorrow, inflation drops — and Kevin Warsh gets back to finding excuses to cut rates and goose jobs.
* If the war keeps going, he is down to two options: either purge the Fed’s balance sheet or hike rates.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (12 June 2026)