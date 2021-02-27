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FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 26, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2344-6PM DeSANTIS @CPAC: HOLD THE LINE, STAND YOUR GROUND & DON’T EVER, EVER BACK DOWN
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers a speech from CPAC 2021 which is being held in Orlando. Governor DeSantis is leading the way to manage COVID-19 without shutting down schools and businesses. As DeSantis notes the COVID infection rate is lower in open Florida than 23 lockdown states. Additionally, the unemployment rate in Florida is far below the national average despite the tourism industry suffering due to the virus.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17039
Special Guest: Minnesota Senator Scott Jensen MD
Scott Jensen is a lifelong Minnesotan and moved to Carver County 30 years ago to raise a family and practice medicine. He published his first book in 2015, Relationship Matters, The Foundation of Medical Care Is Fracturing, which utilizes real life patient stories to emphasize the critical value of patient-doctor relationships and the absolute need for patients to be encouraged to be their own best “champion” for their health care decisions and desires. In 2016 Dr. Scott Jensen received the prestigious annual statewide award, Minnesota Family Physician of the Year, from the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians. In November 2016 Jensen was elected to the Minnesota State Senate receiving more votes than any other Republican state senator. In 2019 Senator Jensen chief authored and presented seven unique bills on the senate floor, including a groundbreaking Pharmacy Benefit Manager bill representing an entirely new chapter of state statute, and all seven bills were passed by the senate unanimously.
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/
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