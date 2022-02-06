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Ep. 43 What is it Like to be an Interdimensional Time Traveler
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153 views • February 06, 2022
I share my experience as an interdimensional time traveler in the quantum field. In my quest to do missions to help save the earth and work for the best and highest good of humanity I realized I was actually traveling through time. Are you one too? What signs to look for if you are traveling through time.
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
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www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
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