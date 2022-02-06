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Ep. 43 What is it Like to be an Interdimensional Time Traveler
Roots Restored Wellness
Roots Restored Wellness
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153 views • February 06, 2022
I share my experience as an interdimensional time traveler in the quantum field. In my quest to do missions to help save the earth and work for the best and highest good of humanity I realized I was actually traveling through time. Are you one too? What signs to look for if you are traveling through time.

To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
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www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
Keywords
sciencealienspiritualitywarningtime travelspiritual warfareetjourneysoulinterdimensionaltime travelermissionsave the earthstarseed144kam i a starseedintergalacticquantum healertell the futurewhat is it like to betravel through timehow do i tell if i am asoul transfersoul retrievalfractionated soul
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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