⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine | July 2, 2022

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

◽️The enemy suffers considerable losses on all fronts.

◽️3 battalions from 10th Mountain Assault and 72nd Mechanised brigades have lost over 50% of personnel near Verkhnekamenka and Zolotaryovka just in the past 24 hours.

💥Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a high-precision attack at provisional base of 1st Battalion from 30th Mechanised Brigade deployed near Artyomovsk. The attack has resulted in the elimination of up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen and about 15 units of military equipment.

◽️In addition, Russian aviation has neutralised a provisional armament and military equipment storage base of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade deployed at the territory of a tractor plant in Kharkov. The attack has resulted in the elimination of up to 30 servicemen and 10 units of armoured and motor vehicles.

Russian Federation Armed Forces continue launching attacks at military facilities located in Ukraine.

💥High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the elimination of 5 command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Artyomovsk and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic), Pervomayskoye, Zelyony Gay and Barmashovo (Nikolayev region), 3 munitions depots near Shevchenkovo and Novogrigorovka (Zaporozhye region), as well as AFU manpower and military equipment in 32 areas.

💥Within the counter-battery warfare, high-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of 4 MRLS plattoons near Novoluganskoye, Zhelannoye, Berdychi and Vozdvizhenka from where the AFU had been shelling the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised: 39 AFU command posts, 2 munitions depots near Nikolayev, as well as manpower and military equipment in 302 areas.

◽️Russian air defence means have shot down 1 MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Air Force near Yavkino (Nikolayev region).

💥19 Ukrainian UAVs have been shot down near Voskresenovka, Glinskoye, Pitomnik, Zhovtnevoye, Rubezhnoye, Petrovka (Kharkov region), Rabotino, Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), Petrovskoye, Popasnaya, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Snezhnoye, Vysokoye, Yasinovataya, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Dokuchayevsk, Komsomolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️4 MRLS projectiles have been intercepted near Yasinovataya, Mineralnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chernobayevka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 227 airplanes and 134 helicopters, 1,430 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,886 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 702 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,073 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 3,954 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





Source @MoD Russia

