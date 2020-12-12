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What Pisses Me Off About The YouTube Child Sex Scandal
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49 views • December 12, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3910/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-youtube-child-sex-scandal
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3910-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-youtube-child-sex-scandal
After months and months of working extensively to demonetize videos controversial to advertisers, YouTube finds itself in the middle of an absolutely revolting child sex scandal. Stefan Molyneux looks at the actions YouTube has taken to oppose alternative media outlets on their platform and justly compares that to the child exploitation related content they have willfully ignored.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3910/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-youtube-child-sex-scandal
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3910-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-youtube-child-sex-scandal
After months and months of working extensively to demonetize videos controversial to advertisers, YouTube finds itself in the middle of an absolutely revolting child sex scandal. Stefan Molyneux looks at the actions YouTube has taken to oppose alternative media outlets on their platform and justly compares that to the child exploitation related content they have willfully ignored.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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