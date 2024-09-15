BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sunday Sermon: The Children Are Our Future – A Call to Protect and Nurture Every Child
8 views • 7 months ago

Jesus peace and blessings be upon him said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.Today, we gather not just to worship but to remember the sacred duty we have been given: to protect and nurture the most innocent and vulnerable among us—our children. Our world is suffering from deep spiritual sickness, where the innocent are targeted, and evil is disguised as normalcy. We must confront this reality with open hearts and bold voices, for the future of the world depends on how we treat our children.


Keywords
childrenbiblemessiahpedophiliaabortionpalestinesatanismsave the childrensunday sermonomar samsonthe children are our futurea call to protect and nurture every childjesus pbuh
