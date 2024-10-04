© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇷🇺🇺🇦Full video of the August battle in the Kursk region, when two BTR-82A fired at a column of Ukrainian Armed Forces
Then the Marines of the 810th Guards Brigade burned 19 units of enemy armored vehicles. The video is 13 minutes long: for those who like to savor in all details how armor-piercing 30-mm 2A72 shells pierce NATO machines.
Source @Intel Slava Z
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/