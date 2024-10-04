🇷🇺🇺🇦Full video : August battle in the Kursk region, when two BTR-82A fired at a column of AFU

🇷🇺🇺🇦Full video of the August battle in the Kursk region, when two BTR-82A fired at a column of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Then the Marines of the 810th Guards Brigade burned 19 units of enemy armored vehicles. The video is 13 minutes long: for those who like to savor in all details how armor-piercing 30-mm 2A72 shells pierce NATO machines.

Source @Intel Slava Z







