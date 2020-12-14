THE CONSPIRACY GUY (13 DECEMBER 2020): JOHN REMINGTON GRAHAM ON THE FUTURE OF THE NATION

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John Remington Graham on the future of the nation. A thorough and detailed review of the Texas lawsuit submitted to but rejected by SCOTUS, in what may have been a replication of the events that led to the (first) American Civil War, where I personally no longer believe the judicial system can save the United States from the consequences of the open and massive theft of the 2020 election to install Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, where their inauguration on 20 January 2021 will serve as the trigger for an uprising against the dark forces that are controlling the news services, the tech giants and the social media and depriving Americans of their freedom of speech and freedom of the press, which has built up to a violent revolution over the decades.